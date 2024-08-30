Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: Georgians Ready to Bring Back Trump Policies

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that Georgians are "seeing the same thing that the rest of the country is seeing," in terms of issues, and are ready to bring back former President Donald Trump's policies.

"There are the basic issues: the inflation, the border, the crime, the security for your family. Those are just basic, kitchen-table issues and people understand the difference because you've actually got a unique point in history here," Collins said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "You've got two administrations that have shown you how they govern. And even [Vice President] Kamala Harris is now trying to pick up on how she wants to govern like Trump. So everybody, including Kamala Harris, now wants those Trump policies back.

"Now, who do you trust to put those back in place?" he continued. "The person that has been in power for three and a half, almost four years? Or the person that actually put those pieces of policy in power four years before that, and you felt what that did for you? And the American people are going to see through her. They are going to get up, they're going to go vote. They're energized. Georgia has done a lot to fix the voting problems that we had here in this state, and we're ready for Nov. 5."

Absentee balloting in Georgia has already started, Collins said, so voters can pick up their absentee ballots, fill them out and check voting off their to-do lists, with early voting set to begin soon.

"Oct. 15 is early voting, when it starts in the state of Georgia, and I encourage everyone in the state of Georgia, go vote on Oct. 15," he said. "Get that vote done so that we can save that money in the Trump campaign from having to keep calling you, and we can move on to those people that haven't voted yet. But it's going to be a great day come Nov. 6."

Asked about a new Bloomberg poll that shows Harris leading Trump by 2 points, Collins said he doesn't "buy those polls."

"But that's OK, keep those polls out there however they want to, because it's not going to change anything that we do as far as the state of Georgia," he said. "We've got our game plan down, we're running it hard. We've got people that are signing up daily to take the workforce training to get out there and encourage people to get out and vote."

He added that "it was odd" that Harris' team "said they were going to do a South Georgia tour" and then "wound up making a couple of stops" in Savannah where they "couldn't even fill up the event venue that they had to fill up."

"I think there was at least a third of it that was vacant," Collins said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com