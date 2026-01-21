Ind. Gov. Braun to Newsmax: Hoosiers Earned Historic Title

Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun reflected on the intensity and significance of the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff national championship victory Monday night, calling the night both exhilarating and nerve-racking for fans across the state.

Braun told Newsmax that he joined thousands of Hoosiers packed into a hospitality area ahead of the game, noting the crowd was excited but fully aware of the magnitude of the moment.

Indiana won on a clutch interception late, but it was the heroic fourth-and-5 run from the 13-yard line by Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza that put the Hoosiers ahead.

"That scamper wasn't just from 5 yards, I think it was from like 12 yards out because they had a penalty or something in there, and … he was bouncing off of tackles, almost got tackled, went down without taking a knee, and then stretched across for that TD," Braun recalled to fellow Hoosier alumnus, host Rob Schmitt on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Braun also pointed to the late interception as a decisive moment, saying the closing minutes echoed the tension of Indiana's matchup against Ohio State.

Despite the lead, Braun admitted he did not feel comfortable until roughly the final 40 seconds had elapsed. He concluded that Indiana, Ohio State, and Miami were clearly the top teams in the tournament, making the championship win all the more meaningful.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

