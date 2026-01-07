Ambassador Waltz to Newsmax: 'Arctic Is the New Conflict Zone'

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz on Newsmax, Wednesday, said Greenland and the Arctic have become central to global security, arguing that the region's growing strategic importance explains President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Waltz said melting Arctic ice has transformed the region into a "new conflict zone," opening shipping lanes, exposing energy and mineral resources, and intensifying competition with China and Russia.

"The Arctic is a new conflict zone," Waltz said, noting that retreating ice has made the Northwest Passage increasingly navigable for commercial shipping.

He warned that oil, gas, and critical minerals are becoming accessible, drawing interest from major powers, particularly China, which he said has pushed large fishing fleets into Arctic waters.

Waltz argued that Greenland is also vital to U.S. missile defense and space monitoring, explaining that potential missile launches from adversaries would travel over the North Pole rather than east to west.

"Many of our sensors and defensive mechanisms are up there," he said. "It has to be defended."

He added that Denmark currently subsidizes Greenland by more than $500 million annually and has not invested sufficiently in defense infrastructure, saying Trump understands the stakes and "will take appropriate action."

Waltz also briefly addressed Venezuela, calling the administration's strategy toward the Maduro regime a major shift in U.S. foreign policy.

He said sanctions on Venezuelan oil give Washington significant leverage and claimed allies across the Western Hemisphere have welcomed tougher action.

On Iran, Waltz said internal unrest is growing as the country's economy deteriorates under renewed U.S. pressure, describing current protests as driven by economic collapse rather than elite political factions.

He said the administration supports the Iranian people while warning Tehran against violently suppressing demonstrators.

The ambassador framed all three issues as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reassert American power and deter adversaries through economic pressure and strategic positioning.

