Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Europe Must Step Up Aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration has been allowing "just enough" aid to Ukraine so it doesn't get blown out in its war against Russia, but other NATO countries are providing a fraction of what the United States has given, Rep. Michael Waltz said Tuesday on Newsmax while discussing what he learned during a bipartisan trip to Ukraine with other House Armed Services Committee members.

"The Europeans have got to step up and start doing more, and that was very clear from President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," the Florida Republican, who with committee members met with Zelenskyy, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They've way over-promised and underdelivered."

Zelenskyy also fears that as the winter months progress, the EU countries will become more reliant on Russia's oil and gas and will provide even less aid than they already are, said Waltz.

Further, the Ukrainian president is "losing slowly" because the Biden administration is allowing "just enough" to allow Ukraine to "not get blown out, but not enough to go on the offensive."

That means that the war will end at the negotiating table and the lines will "settle where they are," said Waltz.

"Putin will then basically lick his wounds and rebuild his military and he's made it clear that he's' going to do this again years from now," said Waltz.

The congressman, meanwhile, said he's "just sick and tired of seeing the Biden administration tap the brakes and give them just barely enough."

Waltz said that he's also concerned, from an oversight standpoint, where the military aid is going.

"We are pushing this military aid over the border with Poland, and we're losing visibility of where it's going, how it's being used, and what's going on with it all," he said. "We need eyes and ears, not on the frontlines, but at a high level like logistics types, officers that understand where all this aid's going so it doesn't just disappear on the black market and that it's used."

Zelenskyy, though, believes that with the "right types of help" he can push back against Russia and "can get access back to the ocean, to the Black Sea again and keep his country alive," said Waltz.

Waltz also on Tuesday said he'll attend former President Donald Trump's speech at the America First Policy Institute's summit.

He added that he'll take a "fraction" of the America First movement's agenda over that of the left, including dealing with the threat posed by China.

"As a country, we are drunk on Chinese dollars in academia and Wall Street and certainly in our politics," said Waltz. "When you see 'Made in China,' put it down. This is a massive national security issue. We are funding our greatest adversary."

The congressman also said he does support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming trip to Taiwan, coming while China is amping up its warnings against her travels.

"The Chinese Communist Party doesn't get to dictate what allies we go visit," he said. "It is pathetic that Biden's White House and even the military, frankly, are kowtowing to Chinese threats. This is exactly how it fully operates, and we've got to stop appeasing."

