Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: SCOTUS Leak Points to Dems' 'Scorched-Earth Approach'

The immediate response from the left to the news that a Supreme Court draft decision about overturning Roe v. Wade had been leaked points to a "scorched-earth approach" toward the push to legalize abortion, Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is going to make what they tried to do to [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh look like child's play," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The left truly believes the ends justify the means when it comes to this issue and many other issues, but particularly when it comes to this one, and if that means destroying the last bastion of civil discourse and civil debate, they're completely prepared to do it."

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Tuesday confirmed the draft document is authentic but said it does not represent the court's final decision. He also ordered an investigation into the leak.

Politico broke the news about the document at about 8 p.m. EDT, show host Rob Schmitt noted, and almost immediately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer made a statement, and protesters were in front of the Supreme Court.

In addition, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was tweeting from the Met Gala, and her former campaign aide, Brian Fallon, tweeted that "Supreme Court leaks are good" and accused lawyers of "treating the court as precious all these years."

"This is a three-pronged attack here," Waltz said in response. "One, to pressure the court to shift their opinion; two, to pressure Congress to end the filibuster and pass the law; and then three, to mobilize the left and then mobilize the base in terms of the midterms and the upcoming elections. So the timing was no accident."

And now, Roberts must "get control of his court" and his staff, said Waltz.

"We cannot have this type of environment going forward where you have a draft opinion from one justice, one justice that is then leaked as a way to compete. If that's the case going forward, it will, I think irreparably damage the court."

A bill to codify abortion has already passed the House, he added, so the pressure will now be on the Senate, including "untold, ungodly amounts of pressure" on Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to kill the filibuster so the bill will pass.

As far as the person who leaked the document, he or she has "turned their back on their obligations and duties," said Waltz.

