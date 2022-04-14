Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Musk's Twitter Move Says 'Enough' of the Hypocrisy

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., agrees with multibillionaire Elon Musk, who has made an offer of $43 billion to buy Twitter: The "best way to combat speech or information that you disagree with is more speech."

"That's a hallmark of America and this great republic of American democracy," Waltz told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday. "Instead, what we've had is people — who have essentially with Big Tech — that have created a public square but then are manipulating that platform and manipulating that public square for what's clearly an agenda tilted toward the left."

The congressman added the government should move toward treating social media platforms, like Twitter, either as a utility or move them back toward the private sector, where they can say companies can have their own rules, but they must apply them fairly.

And, in the case of Twitter banning former President Donald Trump, Waltz said those policies are wrong.

"When you have a president of the United States being censored, but then global autocrats and dictators are conducting murderous atrocities all over the world and they get a free pass, then people have said, 'enough is enough' with the hypocrisy," Waltz continued. "Now we have Elon Musk with the resources to back it."

Meanwhile, the first busload of migrants to be sent from Texas under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott has arrived in Washington, D.C., and Waltz said he wants to know why the White House is not taking a harder stance on the issue of criminal trafficking at the border.

"The thing that has me so upset as a father is that 30%-40% of the unaccompanied girls are sexually abused or sold into human trafficking," Waltz said. "I've done a lot of work on the scourge that is human trafficking, and it's just disgusting that this White House is turning a blind eye."

The "world's heart is breaking" for the 4 million Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing from Russia, he continued, but "there is yet again nothing from this White House on the 2 million per year that in terms of migrants flowing across our southern border."

Meanwhile, veterans are not getting the services they deserve and programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and more are "going to go bankrupt within this next district," Waltz said.

"I know we're on track to pile 8 million more people just in Biden's first term in terms of a burden onto those systems," Waltz said. "It's unfair to every American. It's wrong. And I can tell you what. When we flip the house in nine months, we're going to put a stop to it."

The congressman also commended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to reroute undocumented people to sanctuary states.

"He continues to demonstrate leadership in so many areas, and that's why 1,000 people a day are moving to the great state of Florida and out of places like Illinois, California, Massachusetts, and Delaware," Waltz said. "So, good, send them to Delaware, send them to San Francisco, send them to New York where [Chuck] Schumer is, to AOC's [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's] front lawn as well."

DeSantis has also sent law enforcement agents from Florida to help secure the Texas border and "do what the federal government is failing to do," Waltz concluded. "All of these states and people are voting with their feet to go to the states where we have good leadership."

