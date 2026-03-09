Israeli Amb. Leiter to Newsmax: Younger Khamenei Is No Different than Father

Yechiel "Michael" Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Monday that Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, will just be like his father.

"This is a terrorist regime that peddles in terror and contraband," Leiter said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "This Mojtaba fellow is very much involved in illicit trade."

Leiter also blasted Europe for not doing enough to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Europe has lost its way," Leiter said. "They refuse to identify evil as evil."

"They refuse to identify the Iranian regime, this Ayatollah clerical regime, this tyranny that's killed so many people and exported terror, as evil," Leiter added.

"That's really what this entire operation is about," Leiter continued. "We're eliminating a terrorist regime that has spread murder and mayhem throughout the Middle East, and would continue to spread it farther beyond the Middle East, to Europe and the United States."

Leiter said Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed last week, has blood on his hands.

"There's no reason to assume he's any different," Leiter said. "He's deeply involved with the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]."

"He's deeply involved with actually giving orders two months ago to slaughter Iranians who were demonstrating in the street against their government that has had a boot of repression on their necks now for 47 years," Leiter added.

"We have to see these cracks that have developed within the edifice of their security and military structure developed into chasms," Leiter continued. "The cracks are there. We've knocked out much of the leadership of the IRGC. They're not out and done yet."

Leiter said different units of the IRGC are beginning to turn on each other and he believes the regime's changes are coming.

"We know that 80% of the Iranian people are opposed to this regime," Leiter said. "They just haven't been able to coalesce, to unite in order to shake off the yoke of this regime."

"We see signs now of this regime cracking up," Leiter added. "We do see signs that the opposition is coming together. Now they're sensing that this is their opportunity, and they're starting to coalesce. We hope to see it through."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com