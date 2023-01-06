Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Speaker Stalemate Blocking GOP Agenda

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax the standoff over naming a House speaker has effectively blocked GOP lawmakers from moving ahead with their agenda.

Meuser made his comments Friday during an interview on the "National Report."

"By now we would have defunded 87,000 IRS agents who would do nothing but go after small business," he said. "As of right now, we would be setting up committees to bring accountability to the various issues that we were elected from Hunter Biden to FBI issues to Afghanistan, to the origins of COVID.

"We would be moving in that direction. So there's no question that the agenda that we've been elected to execute is being blocked."

Meuser, who is backing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, said he wished people could know the California Republican as well as he does.

"I wish some of my colleagues, as well as my constituents, knew Kevin McCarthy as well as I do," he said. "Kevin McCarthy is a patriot. He is hard working. Kevin McCarthy is a conservative. Kevin is honest and tough and focused on doing what is best for the vast majority."

And Meuser said: "It's time to act on behalf of the American people and finalize this to the best of our ability and get our agenda on track."

