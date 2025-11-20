Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Censuring Plaskett 'Taking It Too Far'

Del. Stacey Plaskett exchanging text messages with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a congressional hearing was "stupid" and "inappropriate," but it was not "entangled in the illegal activities that Epstein was part of," said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

And censuring her for doing so "was taking it too far."

Three Republicans, including Meuser, voted "present" Tuesday in a vote that would have censured Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, and removed her from the House Intelligence Committee over the texts.

"We all text; I don't text with people accused of crimes. Now, again, [Epstein] wasn't accused of the most egregious portions of what he did of being a pedophile and everything else until July 2019," Meuser told Newsmax's "National Report."

"I want to end this thing. I didn't want the tit for tat. I didn't want the response to be, Hey, we're going to censure somebody, somebody else we're going to fine, which I understood they were going to try to do. But I did that on my own.

"There was no behind-closed-door deals or anything."

"I just announced at the last minute as the vote was taking place. 'Look, this is what I'm going to do.' Because I sat through the hearing, I sat in the speaker's chair, I listened to the whole thing. And then I did my research. I saw the timing of everything, and I thought that was taking it too far," he added.

Democrats threatened a retaliatory vote on removing Rep. Cory Mills from the Armed Services Committee.

Epstein and Plaskett exchanged texts during a February 2019 hearing in which President Donald Trump's then-attorney Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Documents released from Epstein's estate suggest Epstein sent messages advising Plaskett on lines of questioning and complimenting her appearance during the hearing.

According to the documents, one text from Epstein read: "Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets."

The lawmaker replied: "RONA?? Quick I'm up next is that an acronym."

Epstein answered: "That's his assistant."

Shortly afterward, Plaskett asked Cohen about Rhona Graff, the Trump Organization executive assistant.

The exchanges "bothered me a lot," said Meuser.

"I almost did vote to censure, but at the same time, [what she did] doesn't break congressional rules. That's not illegal to get texts or even conversations, but texts during a hearing.

"Regardless of who it's from, you don't think we get constituents that say, 'Hey, I'd love you to ask this question or that question'? Not during the hearing. I don't, but it happens."

"You're allowed to have your personal phone with you so people can't not text you. ... It was foolish, but I didn't want this to continue. And it's worthy of her being ashamed and frankly, ridiculed and being perceived as inappropriate. But the censure, in my view, was taking it too far," he added.

