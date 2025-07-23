Mercedes Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump, OBBB Helping to End Human Trafficking

Mercedes Schlapp, senior fellow at the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and the recently passed "one big, beautiful bill" are helping to stamp out the scourge of human trafficking.

Schlapp spoke to Newsmax live from Washington, D.C., where she's appearing at an international summit on human trafficking hosted by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"We're united in this fight against this modern-day slavery," Schlapp said on "Wake Up America." "We have to remember, human trafficking is a form of terrorism. They are abusing, they are sexually exploiting children. We've met survivors, and you hear these stories of girls and boys as young as 10 years old who are being sex trafficked. If we really want to work together, both Democrats and Republicans, to solve a problem, it has to be to end human trafficking.

"This is all connected to the growing drug pandemic that we've seen in the United States, in addition to the fact that we have to overhaul our foster care system, where we've seen children being abused, where these foster care parents are not being vetted accordingly, and we have to break this cycle," she said. "And so, we come together to work with our international partners to stop these horrific crimes that we're seeing against children and against humanity.

"How are we going to do this?" Schlapp asked. "We're going to ensure that we're providing the resources and support to human trafficking victims through maternity homes, through safe houses as well, that we know are basically run in a faith-based environment. We know that works. We've seen the success stories there, as well as prosecute the human traffickers. We've seen in situations, for example, at reservations where they do not go after these human traffickers. And so, getting the tools that law enforcement needs is important.

"And the one big, beautiful bill? Well, they provided funding to ensure that it gets down to those local law enforcement to ensure that they can take down these human traffickers that are basically destroying the lives of young women, young men and children."

The conservative activist said that human traffickers took advantage of the open border policies of former President Joe Biden to bring over young women and children, many of whom were sexually assaulted.

"Every American should open their eyes to the abuse and the brutality that so many of these children have faced," Schlapp said. "It's why President Trump is committed to continuing to find these 300,000 children who are missing. We've seen these children being exploited and in servitude in marijuana farms and in other facilities here across America, and there is no place in this country for a child to have to suffer and go through the abuse in the hands of human traffickers."

