Dr. Arnot to Newsmax: 5 Health Tips for Men

Famed TV doctor Dr. Bob Arnot, who starred in the series "Dr. Danger," told Newsmax on Saturday that men should follow five health tips for a longer, happier life.

Speaking on "America Right Now," Arnot listed the following tips:

Get professional fitness coaching. Eat a Mediterranean diet. Get tests done: blood work, testosterone levels, etc. Lift weights. Try mastering a new skill.

During his interview, Arnot also noted that in Blue Zones, where people are said to live a long life, they also have a healthy social life.

As a starting point for those interested in getting healthier, Arnot advised people to "work while they're working out."

"And that is find a treadmill someplace, put it up to 10 or 15 degrees, take your iPad, take your iPhone, read, watch movies, you know, whatever you want to do, but just walk on it. That alone — that walking up a hill on a treadmill — is as much as most people need to do to start and to be able to effectively lose weight."

People in general, he suggested, should also fit in their schedules a weight-lifting period to maintain muscle mass.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com