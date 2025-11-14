Whitaker to Newsmax: Ukraine War Entering 'Battle Lab of the Future'

The war in Ukraine has become "a battle lab of the future" that offers real-time lessons on how modern conflicts will be fought, and the United States and NATO must be prepared for warfare "different from anything we've ever seen," according to NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax Friday.

Whitaker, speaking with Newsmax's "Newsline" upon returning from his recent trip to Ukraine and Romania, said that he observed firsthand the innovation that is changing the nature of warfare through an expanded use of drones, missiles, and locally developed weapons systems.

"The innovation I saw, not only the drones, but the missiles and other war-fighting capabilities, [shows] that they're not waiting around for handouts or subsidies from the rest of us," he said.

"They're moving out as fast as they possibly can to continue their war that was brought when Russia invaded their borders."

The United States and NATO, he added, "need to learn those lessons" about how Ukraine is fighting its war and "make sure that we're ready to fight a war like that, because it's different than anything we've ever seen."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to believe "peace is the only viable path forward," said Whitaker.

"These four years of this war are now four years too many," he said. "The killing must stop."

During his visit to Ukraine, Whitaker said he witnessed both devastation and determination.

He said the resilience of Ukrainians stood out immediately.

"They're in the middle of a war, but they're trying to go about their daily lives," he said.

He added that the country's defense sector is innovating at a rapid pace, and questioned how long Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to continue the war.

Whitaker said viral images of Russian forces using makeshift vehicles resemble "a scene out of Mad Max."

"We've heard the word ‘meat grinder,'" he said, describing the harsh conditions and heavy losses, and said the images reflect the grim reality of a war dragging into its fourth year.

Whitaker also discussed his trip to Romania, where 5,000 NATO troops took part in major military exercises led by France.

He said the drills were designed to test how quickly NATO forces could move across Europe and operate together under combat conditions.

"It was an impressive show of what NATO can do," Whitaker said.

He added that the exercises demonstrated "European capability" at a moment when allied investment is steadily rising.

"You're seeing more investments by the Romanians, by the French, and so many of our allies," he said.

He noted that the Germans are spending more, crediting Trump's push for increased defense commitments.

The ambassador also reacted to a newly reported provocation after the detection of Russian spy ship just 50 nautical miles south of Oahu.

He said such incidents show that U.S. rivals are probing American defenses.

"Our adversaries are always testing our capabilities and our awareness," he said. "Every single time we're tested, we respond strongly. We're unmatched and never will be challenged."

