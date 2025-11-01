Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Xi Crucial to Ending War in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping will play a pivotal role in ending the war in Ukraine as Beijing's influence could be a "game changer" in persuading Russia to seek peace, said Matt Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to NATO.

"There is no doubt that Xi Jinping is a crucial part of bringing the war in Ukraine to an end, whether it is buying Russian oil or whether it is providing dual-capability electronics and component parts for the drones that Russia is fielding on the battlefield," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Whitaker said he was "very encouraged" by President Donald Trump's take on his recent meeting with Xi, which suggested that the Chinese leader may be open to playing a constructive role in the peace process.

"President Trump has been very clear about that — and having more folks come to the table and put pressure on [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, because he may not change his mind, but he certainly can change his calculus," he said.

If China were to publicly oppose the war, Whitaker said, it could significantly alter Putin's strategic outlook.

"If China starts to speak out against the war and their aggressive invasion of Ukraine, I think that could be a game changer," he said.

Trump met with Xi in South Korea Thursday.

After the meeting, he told reporters they discussed Ukraine.

"We talked about it for a long time. And we're both going to work together to see if we can get something done," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

"We agreed the sides are locked in, and they are fighting. And sometimes, you have to let them fight, I guess ... crazy.

"But he's going to help us, and we're going to work together on Ukraine," he said.

