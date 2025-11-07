'Marxism in America' Debuts Sunday at 9 ET

Cultural Marxists’ aim to gain ultimate power and radically change the United States forever is the subject of Newsmax’s latest investigation, “Marxism in America,” showing their tactics of division through manufactured injustices and indoctrination.

Set to premiere Sunday at 9 p.m., the latest episode of “Newsfront,” Newsmax’s documentary news television series that focuses on politics, current events, and human-interest stories.

When to Watch:

9pm ET "Marxism in America"

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

The episode thoroughly examines the political philosophy and analysis method based on its division of Americans by race, gender, sex and its “oppressed versus oppressor” narrative.

It provides an in-depth look about the acquisition power at all costs and the full-fledged effort to change America to reflect radical leftist views with many well-known political voices lending their thoughts.

Exclusive interviews with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Director for Counter-terrorism Dr. Sebastian Gorka, and a survivor of Mao's Cultural Revolution and author Xi Van Fleet are featured.

Award-winning filmmaker Jack Thomas Smith, who serves as writer, director, and co-executive producer of the series through his production company Fox Trail Productions, reiterated “the ultimate goal of the cultural Marxists is power and control, and they are willing to achieve this goal by any means possible."

"The cultural Marxists seek to destroy God, traditional values, and the nuclear family," Smith said. “By indoctrinating our youth in their radical leftist beliefs, they feel they will own the future of our nation."

“They have created this oppressed versus oppressor narrative as a way to divide and conquer us," he added, noting that not only have the cultural Marxists already taken control of the major institutions in America and indoctrinated our youth but that they believe the “oppressed” are justified in violence and atrocities they commit.

Others offering additional perspectives include author Katharine Gorka, Heritage Foundation senior fellow and writer Mike Gonzalez, Moms for America California State Director Barbara George and parents Dan and Jennifer Mead.

The Meads tell their story about their daughter being transitioned by her school without their knowledge while parents Aaron and Sheri Sparks emotionally relay how their son was killed by a violent criminal out on bail. The latter story is an example of criminals being valued over victims.

“We see the politicization and weaponization of … institutions,” Cruz says. “Inherent in the view of cultural Marxism, the victim is justified in violence, in horror, in atrocities because overturning the oppression in the system is the ultimate goal of the cultural Marxist.”