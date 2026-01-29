Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Live Nation-Ticketmaster Merger 'a Failure'

The Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger has harmed artists and consumers, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Newsmax Thursday.

She called the company's practices "deceptive and abusive" and urged stronger scrutiny as lawmakers weigh reforms to the live event industry.

Speaking to "Newsline" after chairing a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday featuring musician Kid Rock, Blackburn said the 2010 Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger has produced higher ticket prices and diminished control for entertainers.

"The merger has been a failure. Everyone admits that," Blackburn said.

"We had a panel of four people yesterday, and three of the four said this was a disaster," she added. "Only Live Nation-Ticketmaster felt like it was working."

Blackburn said artists have been sidelined by the company's vertically integrated structure, and she said scalpers and automated "bots" can scoop up tickets and drive up resale costs.

"Here is what has happened: You have this vertical integration, and then you have the entertainer that is kind of pushed to the side," Blackburn explained.

"They no longer control what their tickets are going to be sold for because Live Nation allows these bots and scalpers to buy up these tickets and increase the price one, two, three, 400%," she added.

The price escalation has been extreme in some cases, said Blackburn, citing reports of dramatic markups.

"Seventy times the price was the height of some of the Taylor Swift tickets," Blackburn said.

Oversight falls under the Federal Trade Commission, said the senator, who noted that legal action is already underway.

"This is a deceptive and abusive practice, and it is under the jurisdiction of the FTC," Blackburn said. "There are two lawsuits that are lodged against Live Nation-Ticketmaster right now looking at these deceptive practices."

