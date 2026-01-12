Rep. Marlin Stutzman to Newsmax: Don't Let Shutdown Crush '26 Optimism

Democrats might have scored political points on the longest government shutdown in American history last fall, but Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., is urging them to end their obstruction that harms prosperity.

"I tell you, 2026, I hear from so many people, they're so optimistic – we just got to get a couple of these things fixed," Stutzman told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Monday.

"And I think some great things are going to happen in this country."

Shutdowns are crippling for Americans and only a political leverage tactic by the left, according to Stutzman.

"I hope that they realize that the last shutdown that they did, it really cost the economy some momentum – now, I think it helped them politically, but I think that it really did hurt the American people," he said.

But, anything is possible with the obstructionist nature of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in their anti-President Donald Trump agenda, Stutzman lamented.

"You never want to put it past Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, but I don't think so," Stutzman said of the inevitability of a government shutdown after the Jan. 30 continuing resolution expiration.

"I mean, I think that, you know, there's really an opportunity here to find a path forward."

The effects of the fall shutdown that led to this CR are still being felt, despite the fact Trump has hailed booming GDP growth of 5.4% and falling inflation and interest rates.

"I know that there's people waiting for SBA loans that were held up for a little over a month," Stutzman told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "There were people that were waiting for FDA approvals on medication and orthopedic devices.

"So I hope that they realize that, you know, that's a good political game, but the best thing to do is to go out and explain to the American people what their solutions are for Obamacare and not just throwing more money at it, but actually, let's go to the root of the problem and let's find solutions for the American people."

Ultimately, Democrats have to decide to just let the Trump and Republican agenda work for Americans, even if it might be politically damaging for Democrats before the 2026 midterms, Stutzman concluded.

"I don't have a lot of confidence that they're going to talk solutions, leverage, yes, but solutions probably not," he said.

