Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Harris Cannot Run on Successes, There Aren't Any

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., criticized Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign approach during an interview on Newsmax Tuesday, asserting that she doesn't "have anything in the success column" to propel her to the White House.

In an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Mullin argued that Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign lacks the policy successes necessary to bolster her bid for the presidency.

"She cannot campaign on her successes because the Harris-Biden success — there aren't any in the success column," Mullin stated, emphasizing his belief that the current administration's record is "all in this negative column."

Mullin argued that without tangible achievements to present, Harris has no choice but to "blame it on somebody else" for perceived shortcomings in her leadership and policies.

Harris is expected to make her closing arguments at a rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., where, according to ABC News, she will likely focus on criticizing former President Donald Trump rather than showcasing her achievements with the Biden administration.

Mullin remarked that a campaign reliant on past grievances rather than accomplishments signals a lack of positive results.

"People that live in the past can never move forward," he said, adding that when candidates lack a successful record, they often resort to "blame" rather than proposing solutions.

He continued asserting that Harris' upbringing and ideological background influenced her policy approach. According to Mullin, this upbringing has affected her political priorities, making it difficult for her to run on traditional measures of success.

"We all make decisions based on two things: life experiences and the way we're raised, and the way you are raised is in your past. Actually, she [Kamala Harris] was raised by a Marxist," he said.

Reflecting on the differences between the current administration and the previous Trump administration, Mullin asked the audience: "Four years ago, what was your life like versus four years forward?"

He suggested that Americans face more economic hardships now than during Trump's term, contending that the policies under Biden and Harris have contributed to what he described as a "recession."

Mullin expressed his support for a return to Trump-era policies, which he credits with improving the U.S. economy.

"There is no doubt which policies are best for America and where America needs to be headed," he said, asserting that "we don't need four more years of Harris-Biden."

Instead, Mullin argued, the country needs "four more years of President Trump's economic plan to move this country out of the recession we are in."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com