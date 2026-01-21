Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Economy Will Determine Midterms

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Newsmax, Wednesday, that Republicans must translate economic progress into tangible relief for voters if the party hopes to hold Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Appearing on "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren," Meadows said that the economy will be the decisive factor at the ballot box, warning that a Democratic takeover of the House would trigger impeachment efforts and sweeping investigations of President Donald Trump.

"The real question is, Will that translate into a ballot box in November?" Meadows said, pointing to falling prices for gas, food, and other essentials as critical indicators.

He said that if Americans "are feeling good about the economy," Republicans can keep their majority, but if not, "they'll lose in the House for sure."

Meadows praised Trump's aggressive negotiating style abroad and described the president as relentless and hands-on, recalling late-night calls and early-morning follow-ups during his time in the White House.

He said that tenacity ultimately benefits the American people, particularly on national security and economic issues.

Turning to domestic policy, Meadows said Republicans must offer new ideas on healthcare, criticizing the current system for benefiting insurance companies rather than patients.

He said that GOP lawmakers should focus on policies that put individuals in control of healthcare dollars.

"Doing what we've always done and enriching insurance companies is not going to work," Meadows said, arguing that subsidies should go directly to patients so they can act as "the steward" of their own care.

Meadows said Republicans need to think about policy the way families do "at the kitchen table," stressing that practical results, not partisan battles, will determine whether voters reward the GOP in November.

