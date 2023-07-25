×
Meadows to Newsmax: If Biden Impeached, Harder for DOJ, FBI to Withhold Evidence

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:26 PM EDT

The chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, posited to Newsmax Tuesday that if Congress impeaches President Joe Biden, it will be harder for the Department of Justice and FBI to withhold evidence.

Encircling the conversation between Meadows and "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" was the question of why it took so long for Congress to get hold of the unclassified FD-1023 document, which included a report of a confidential human source (CHS) telling the FBI how a Ukrainian gas executive was "pushed to pay" the Bidens.

Van Susteren pointed out that the form, which is "not classified, and yet" the House Oversight Committee "had to fight to get it. It's not classified even though they had oversight obligations ... on the FBI. And I think ... you know, if it's not classified, and if the House has oversight and if the investigation had to be over at that point, why didn't they just turn it over?"

"Well, listen," Meadows answered, saying that while it could be "nothing ... and you were right to point out that it was allegations. But if they go the impeachment route, that gives Congress the ability to actually look at this with unbelievable, unchallenged parameters in terms of their investigation, and it would be very hard for the DOJ and FBI to push back."

