Meadows to Newsmax: Trump 'Most Transformational President' of Our Lifetime

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is poised to be the "most transformational president" Americans have seen in their lifetime, arguing he's returning to Washington, D.C., determined to deliver results — not rhetoric.

Meadows, who served Trump in his first term, made the case during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," saying Trump has learned firsthand how the city runs on promises while producing little action.

"Well, listen, there's two things that happen in Washington, D.C.," he said. "Lots of talk, and the second is no action. And this president is not going to be there."

Meadows told Van Susteren that Trump saw the dysfunction up close during his first term, especially as it neared its end, when Washington power brokers insisted the government was making headway even as Trump believed momentum had stalled.

That experience is now shaping a second-term mindset aimed at breaking the pattern and forcing measurable outcomes from the federal bureaucracy and Capitol Hill, he said.

"This time he is turning it upside down, going to make sure that not only we see progress, but that he is the most transformational president that we've seen in our lifetime," Meadows said. "Certainly, and perhaps through all the history of United States presidents."

The former North Carolina congressman also highlighted what he portrayed as Trump's willingness to take questions and speak directly to the public on foreign policy and national security matters, even when the topics are politically volatile.

"Listen, no question is off limits," Meadows said. "And we saw that ... whether [the topic is] Greenland or Venezuela."

Meadows pointed to Trump's blunt response when asked what the United States should do with Venezuelan oil as his administration's pressure campaign against the South American nation intensifies.

"Let me just tell you what a lot of people like to hear is, is there would have been normally a diplomatic answer to what are you going to do with the oil from Venezuela?" Meadows said. "Well, he said what most Americans believe: just keep the oil."

Pivoting to Greenland, Meadows said he does not expect it to become part of the U.S., but argued Trump is focused on ensuring the semi-autonomous Danish territory remains aligned with American interests over rivals like Russia.

"A strong military for the United States bodes well for a diplomatic solution, where we actually have a military presence there, a joint agreement of sorts," Meadows said. "And so, I know that he is myopically focused on making sure that Greenland is an ally of ours and not of Russia or someone else."

