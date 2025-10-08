Mark Kimmitt to Newsmax: 'Tough Sell' for Hamas to Agree on Peace Deal

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt told Newsmax on Wednesday that prospects for a peace agreement between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas terrorists will be "a tough sell" for Hamas, despite renewed high-level negotiations in Egypt that include President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"This is going to be a tough sell," Kimmitt told "American Agenda." "I can't think of any terrorist group in the Middle East that has actually stood down, disarmed, and demobilized. The only thing that they have are the hostages."

Kimmitt said Hamas is unlikely to accept most of the conditions laid out in the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan, noting that at least half of the proposals could be rejected outright.

"The minimum we should look for from this peace deal at this point is that the hostages are released and humanitarian assistance is fully allowed into Gaza," he said. "That may be the best we can ask for. I certainly hope I'm wrong."

Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday to join Egyptian and Qatari mediators seeking to end the two-year Gaza war and secure the release of 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, held since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel. Hamas officials reportedly said prisoner lists have been exchanged and described the latest talks as "positive and responsible."

Trump met Tuesday with Edan Alexander, a U.S.-Israeli citizen held by Hamas for 584 days before his release in May, and with the family of Omer Neutra, who was killed in the 2023 terrorist attack and whose body remains in Gaza. According to Axios, Trump told the families the next 48 hours would be crucial in determining whether a deal can be reached.

Asked when Trump might lose patience with Hamas, Kimmitt replied, "About two minutes after his son-in-law, Jared, or Steve Witkoff calls him up and says, this isn't going to work."

He predicted Trump would immediately signal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume full military operations if talks collapse.

"Hamas has only one thing they can bargain with, and that's the hostages," Kimmitt said. "Once they're gone, it becomes open season on Hamas."

Diplomats reportedly said Wednesday that negotiators are close to agreement on a phased ceasefire and humanitarian corridor, but major disputes remain over Hamas' disarmament and who will govern Gaza after the war.

