Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: 'Don't Buy' Jack Smith's Impartiality Claims

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that he does not believe Jack Smith's claim that he has no partisan loyalties, arguing the former special counsel's record tells a different story.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Harris framed Smith as a symbol of what he called the politicization of federal law enforcement.

Harris spoke with Newsmax during a recess of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, where the former special counsel was questioned by Republicans about his handling of high-profile cases involving President Donald Trump.

"I think that ... you have seen the weaponization of the Justice Department under the last administration," he said.

Prosecutors should only bring cases when there is clear criminal conduct, Harris said, not political motivation.

"Anytime somebody is going to be charged and prosecuted, you want there to have been a crime," he said.

Harris argued that standard was not met in Smith's long-running investigations of Trump.

"This was a situation where obviously, Jack Smith made his prediction and really just began to go after Donald Trump and was determined to just try to create something," he said.

According to the congressman, Smith worked backward from a conclusion rather than following the facts.

"He was looking for ways to try to prove something that actually didn't happen," Harris said.

That approach damages the public's faith in the justice system, he said, calling it "tragic" that the "whole idea of our prosecutors" is "put in a bad light" by politicized conduct.

He added that Smith should be held accountable for his actions.

During his opening statement earlier in the day, Smith maintained that he acted without political bias — a claim Harris flatly rejected.

"No, that's not the reputation that Jack Smith has built," Harris said. "And that's not the reputation that he brings into this hearing today."

Harris encouraged viewers to closely follow the Judiciary Committee hearing as questioning resumed in the afternoon.

"I just invite viewers to continue to follow this, watch the information that comes out," he said.

He pointed to questioning by Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., in particular.

"Mr. Kiley, in his line of questioning, was very clear about decisions that were overturned and the steps that [Smith] took and attacking the governors and those kind of things," Harris said. "So, again, I just don't buy it."

