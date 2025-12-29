Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Dems Shouldn't Take 'Americans Hostage' With Another Shutdown

Democrats should not use Americans as political leverage as COVID-era healthcare subsidies near their scheduled expiration, Rep. Mark Harris told Newsmax on Monday, warning that extending the aid would perpetuate waste and deepen partisan brinkmanship ahead of looming funding deadlines.​

The North Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Democrats were setting the stage for another manufactured crisis by opposing Republican efforts to allow the pandemic-era Affordable Care Act subsidies to lapse at the end of the year.

"I cannot believe that the Democrats would think once again of taking the American people hostage over something that is going nowhere," Harris said, arguing that the subsidies were never meant to be permanent.

The congressman said the enhanced subsidies, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily benefited insurance companies rather than consumers and were rife with fraud and abuse. Harris cited what he described as alarmingly high approval rates for improper applications under Obamacare.

"Ninety-six percent of fake applications were just rubber-stamped for Obamacare," he said. "That's a serious, serious problem."

Harris said Republicans are backing a short-term alternative that would focus on expanding consumer choice and increasing competition among insurers, which he argued would help lower costs without continuing what he called "COVID-era giveaways."

The comments come as Congress faces multiple fiscal deadlines early next year, including a Jan. 30 funding cutoff to avoid a partial government shutdown. Harris said House Republicans plan to move forward with additional spending bills in the coming weeks, noting that lawmakers have already passed several of the 12 annual appropriations measures.

"We've got a plan in place in the House," Harris said, adding that it would "fund the government and make sure everything stays open through the end of the year."

Harris also weighed in on renewed debate over the Senate filibuster after President Donald Trump and other Republicans criticized Democrats for using procedural tools to block legislation. Harris said it would be up to the Senate to determine whether it allows Democrats to stall funding measures.

"If [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats think that the American people are going to buy being held hostage once again," Harris said, "they're making a serious, serious political mistake."

The North Carolina Republican's remarks reflect broader GOP messaging ahead of the next budget showdown, as party leaders seek to frame Democrats as responsible for instability while pushing to roll back pandemic-era policies.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com