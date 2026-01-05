Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Dems 'Throwing Stones' at Trump After Successful Raid

The operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was a clear success and decisive victory against international crime and drug trafficking, but Democrats refuse to acknowledge this and instead oppose the action in an attempt to block momentum from the Trump administration, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., said Monday on Newsmax.

Harris told "Wake Up America," "All the Democrats can do is try to throw stones at President [Donald] Trump and the successes that he continues to mount."

Maduro, who has been indicted in the U.S. on drug trafficking and related charges, was arrested in a late-night operation over the weekend and is expected to face his first court hearing in New York.

Harris described the speed and execution of the mission as evidence of strong leadership, noting that within hours of the arrest, Maduro was in U.S. custody.

Despite the rapid outcome, some Democrats have questioned the legality of the operation and whether Congress should have been notified in advance.

Harris dismissed those objections as reflexive opposition, arguing that critics were more focused on politics than on protecting Americans from cartel violence and international criminal networks.

Harris also criticized lawmakers who raised concerns under the banner of "America First," saying the arrest directly served American interests by weakening transnational criminal groups linked to drug overdoses and violent crime inside the United States.

"You ask the families who have lost loved ones to overdoses if this matters," Harris said. "The answer is yes."

Harris predicted Democrats would continue efforts in Congress to challenge the administration's actions, including potential resolutions criticizing the operation, but said Republicans are likely to remain united behind Trump.

