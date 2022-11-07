Mark Finchem to Newsmax: Media Has Wrongly 'Stigmatized' Election Skeptics

GOP Arizona Sec. of State Candidate Mark Finchem sounded off on Newsmax about claims of election denialism after Sec. of State Katie Hobbs pressed upon the narrative.

"These are folks who are pretending there is evidence that doesn't exist, and they're going to continue to be misled by these leaders," said Hobbs. "But I know that I did my job, and I followed the law."

Hobbs refused to recuse herself from overseeing the state's election. Some wonder if that is a conflict of interest because she is running for governor against Republican Kari Lake.

"Now, Katie Hobbs can say all she wants that she has done everything according to the law, but we know for a fact that she hasn't," said Finchem said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "She's got a history of sending out ballots that were inaccurate."

He argues media outlets such as the New York Times stigmatize those who are not definitively confident in our election system.

"It's changed the lexicon there," said Finchem. "They've moved from election denying now to election skeptic, and, quite frankly, there's many of us who are election skeptics."

Finchem said Hobbs' comments about election integrity are "just factually wrong."

"It is essential that government not have its thumb of influence on the scale of election justice, just like election officials, county supervisors, the candidates themselves, and party officials," he said. "That's got to come to an end."

"Now, it's interesting that they've been telling us for two years that everything was secure. Now, suddenly it's not? So, I have some serious concerns about that," Finchem added.

He said the widespread voter turnout was because of "a series of execution defects" and that "the Biden administration has just totally blown it on everything when it comes to jobs, inflation, the economy, election security."

Finchem is one of many Republicans who have expressed concerns over election integrity, having been ridiculed as "election deniers" by media outlets such as New York Magazine, NPR, and Mother Jones.

