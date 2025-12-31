State Rep. Fogelman to Newsmax: Minn. Needs 'Accountability'

Minnesota Republican State Rep. Marj Fogelman told Newsmax that people need to answer for the fraud committed against her state.

She told "National Report" on Wednesday that Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has failed in his responsibility to the state.

"At some point, failure to act becomes a failure of leadership. And Minnesota deserves accountability," Fogelman said.

Fogelman has joined several other state legislators demanding that Walz resign over the fraudulent activity in Minnesota.

"I think we have to know that this isn't a political stunt, and none of us take this lightly," she said. "We are talking about billions of dollars of taxpayer fraud across multiple agencies."

Fogelman added that wide-reaching investigations are required to pinpoint the losses.

"We need to start hearing and seeing what's going on with each of these agencies. I hear this daily from my constituents multiple times."

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has scheduled a hearing next week on the alleged billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota.

Fogelman posted a release on the issue in mid-December, saying at that point the amount of fraud was still being determined.

"The fraud problem in Minnesota seems to grow by the week, and the more we learn about what has been happening and the Walz administration's unwillingness to stop it, the more outraged we get."

She wrote, "It is estimated that nearly $2 billion has been stolen from state taxpayers. Some have suggested this is just the tip of the iceberg, and that the actual total could be closer to $8 billion."

Fogelman then outlined the initial scope of the fraudulent activity: "It began with the Feeding Our Future scandal, where more than $250 million meant to feed children was stolen."

"That then led to fraud being found in Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services program, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), autism centers, childcare assistance programs, and unemployment benefits."

President Donald Trump addressed the issue on Truth Social on Wednesday, writing, "Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia."

