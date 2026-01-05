Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Secrecy Justified No Congress Briefing Before Maduro Capture

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks pushed back against criticism from lawmakers who say Congress should have been notified ahead of the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, arguing Monday on Newsmax that the operation's success depended on secrecy and swift execution.

The Iowa Republican told "Wake Up America Early" that the capture of Maduro was a law-enforcement action, not a prolonged military campaign, and therefore did not require advance congressional approval or notification.

Miller-Meeks said that "there are many leaks in Washington, D.C. There are no secrets. And so this is an operation where the element of surprise was critical and has been used before by Democrat presidents, as well as Republican presidents. There is absolutely legal and constitutional precedent for him to do this."

She added that the arrest of Maduro was justified by years of alleged involvement in narco-terrorism, cartel activity, and transnational crime that directly endangered American lives.

Some lawmakers have complained they were kept in the dark about the weekend operation, with critics raising concerns about executive authority and oversight. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed those concerns earlier, saying the operation did not qualify as an invasion or extended military action and was completed within hours.

Miller-Meeks, a former Army officer and a 24-year military veteran, said the president had clear constitutional and legal authority to authorize the mission, noting that U.S. law enforcement was supported by military and intelligence assets due to the high-risk nature of the arrest.

"Maduro was already indicted on criminal charges," she said. "This wasn't regime change. This was executing an arrest warrant."

Miller-Meeks described Venezuela as a once-prosperous nation that was "devastated" under the leadership of Hugo Chávez and later Maduro, adding that the regime became a hub for organized crime and illicit drug routes rather than a partner in regional security.

The congresswoman argued that the operation to capture Maduro was not only lawful but necessary to protect U.S. national security, citing the toll of overdose deaths and the expansion of violent gangs connected to Latin American cartels.

"With the number of Americans dying from drug overdoses and the spread of criminal organizations tied back to this regime, there is absolutely a national security interest in taking action," Miller-Meeks said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com