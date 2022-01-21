Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: More and More People in Hollywood Oppose Abortion

Actor Kirk Cameron told Newsmax on Friday that ''more and more people'' in Hollywood are ''coming to terms with the fact that equality begins in the womb.''

The ''Growing Pains'' star delivered a speech earlier in the day at the 2022 March for Life event in Washington with a positive message about the future of pro-life positions in the movie industry, according to Fox News.

Cameron detailed to ''Spicer & Co.'' how he is working with notable producers in Hollywood on an anti-abortion movie focused on the ''beauty of adoption.''

''In fact, the guys who made the movies 'Fireproof,' 'Courageous,' and 'War Room' — I was in one of those — we teamed up together, and we have a brand-new film coming out later this year in theaters called 'Life Mark.'

''It's about a true story that values life at every stage and illustrates the beauty of adoption and the impact that one person's life can have on so many,'' he added.

Cameron also mentioned how personal the issue of abortion is to his family, sharing how his wife, Chelsea Noble, and first four children were adopted.

''My wife is an adopted child. She was one doctor appointment away from not existing,'' Cameron said.

''We adopted our first four children, and each of them were very close to not being here. And if my wife hadn't been born, neither would our two natural-born children be here. And so my entire family of six kids and my wife I see not as mistakes, but as miracles, and I'm so glad and thankful for the pro-life community and their work, which resulted in me having this wonderful family.''

