Rep. Madison Cawthorn to Newsmax: Kinzinger Just a 'Pelosi Pawn'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has a beef with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., that extends beyond politics, alleging on Newsmax that the "Pelosi pawn" blocked a handicap sidewalk access point.

"It's not even the fact it was a handicap spot; it was even worse," Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"You know how most sidewalks are: There's a quick little sidewalk cut where people can roll up and get, have access to the actual sidewalk, but he decided to park his car right there and block that. That's what he thought, where he should be."

After Cawthorn realized it was Kinzinger's car — "I am sure he was in a hurry, whatever" — the member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 Select Committee was "a total jerk about it."

"He came out to the car, and I said, 'hey, man, what's the deal with this? Why would you do that? Why would you be so inconsiderate?'" Cawthorn continued. "And then he was a total jerk about it."

Cawthorn has not only recently endorsed Kinzinger's 2022 GOP primary opponent, Catalina Lauf, but he has called for Kinzinger to be removed from his GOP committee assignments and not invited to House Republican strategy sessions.

"I think that really speaks to the character of this guy," Cawthorn added. "You see the fact he totes himself as some kind of freedom-loving Republican, but then you see every single one of his actions are the exact opposite — where he is actually just a Nancy Pelosi pawn."

Regarding the parking issue, Cawthorn said Kinzinger "just kind of blew the whole thing off" and did not apologize.

"He kind of looked at me and said, 'well, whatever, man,' and got in the car, as you would normally expect from some guy to act as someone who is currently trying to undermine our democracy," Cawthorn said.

Earlier this week, Kinzinger got emotional in the first Jan. 6 Selection Committee hearing, shedding tears for the Capitol Police officers who testified about dealing with the storming of the Capitol.

"I wish you had actually played about five seconds before that clip, just about five seconds, to give us some more context," Cawthorn told Kelly after Kinzinger's show of tears about defending the Capitol. "He's literally smirking and laughing right before that and goes straight to tears."

Cawthorn denounced Kinzinger's siding with Pelosi's assignment to the Jan. 6 committee after the speaker pulled the five Republicans nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"They're allowing Nancy Pelosi to choose their committee assignments," Cawthorn added. "It infuriates me. I'm someone who is up here as a Republican, I ran as a Republican, and I take my committee assignments from the Republican Party."

"But this person decides, 'hey, I am actually going to leave what the Republicans want, and I'm going to do whatever Nancy Pelosi wants,'" he added of Kinzinger. "So that's why I am asking he no longer caucuses with us. I don't believe he should be allowed to come to our conference meetings. I don't believe he should be allowed to listen in to our strategies to try and safeguard our republic."

