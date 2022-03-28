Greta Van Susteren to Newsmax: Ukrainians 'Determined to Fight'

Award-winning Journalist Greta Van Susteren told Newsmax on Monday that, unlike other wars she has covered, the Ukrainian people seem "determined to fight."

"What you see is the incredible determination," Van Susteren told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

She also said Ukrainians believe a missile attack on a fuel tank, which killed at least five in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, "was designed to send a message to President [Joe] Biden."

The attacks on Lviv were close to the Polish city of Warsaw, where Biden met with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division deployed in the country on behalf of the alliance over the weekend.

"The people here think that was meant to be a sign to the president because so far, Lviv is quite distant from Kyiv, where most of the fighting is going on," Van Susteren said.

Van Susteren also reported the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan's Purse had built a "full-scale" hospital in a parking garage in Lviv.

"It has an emergency room. It has an operating room. It has a ward. It has an ICU. It has X-ray machines. It has everything because so many people in Ukraine are really, as you imagine, really hurting," Van Susteren said. "They're coming with all sorts of injuries, all sorts of problems like dehydration, heart, anything you can imagine."

"In addition to the war, this is an incredible humanitarian crisis here," she added.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of United Nations data, more than 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries a month into the war.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here