Louie Gohmert to Newsmax TV: Biden Address to Congress 'Was a Private Speech'

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV on Friday slammed President Joe Biden’s recent address to a joint session of Congress after in-person attendance was limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gohmert told ''American Agenda" on Friday that ''it wasn’t a joint session, it was a private speech and the records go back to 1879. There's never been an exclusive invitation-only joint session, so that was a bit of an attack on democracy, and of course, the Democrats believe in attacks on democracy. They did that when for the first time in American history, Democrat House members took over the floor and would not allow us to start a session. They took over for 24 hours. So ... attacks on democracy, but they're not being honest about it.

The congressman added that ''if I had been invited, I would have been there, but only 200 of the 535 members of Congress were invited and I was not invited. That has never happened before, going back as far as the records go for a joint session of Congress. That's why it wasn't a joint session of Congress. Apparently they were concerned that the president couldn't handle a big crowd. It, you know, going back to campaign days, they really got to protect him.''

Gohmert went on to criticize Biden’s immigration policy, saying, ''the border is not under control no matter how much Biden may read that off of a teleprompter or remember the notes he's given to say. It's not true. The border is just in complete disarray. They said the worst attack on democracy since the civil war occurred on January 6; of course that's a lie.

"I don't blame him. He's reading whatever's in the teleprompter, but in fact, there [have] been many worse attacks. ... [in] 1954 the Puerto Ricans came in, the terrorists, into the House and shot four members of Congress. Bill Ayers' group, the Weather Underground blowing up bombs, but … all of those just pale in comparison to the surge, the invasion that's going on from the south.''

He added, ''This president took an oath to protect states from invasion, and he's doing nothing but encourage. People are still coming across, saying that they believe Biden wants them to come across. He can say all he wants to wait to come till later, but he's doing nothing.''

Gohmert said at one point, ''The southern border needs to be secured and [Democrats’] idea of compassion and allowing people to come across and before send a sex- and drug-trafficking is not my definition of compassion.

