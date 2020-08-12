Tags: Coronavirus | Coronavirus Special | Exclusive Interviews | Health Topics | Media Bias | Newsmax TV | Cold/Flu

Rep. Louie Gohmert to Newsmax TV: They Wanted Me to 'Just Die'; HCQ Saved Me

Celebrating a victory over COVID-19 and hateful critics who they said wanted him to "just die," Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) helped him overcome his bout with the coronavirus.

"I know there were people, from some of the comments I got, they were hoping I would just die, but there were a lot of people praying," Gohmert told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"But, I've got to say, Chris, I got the hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, the z-pak, and zinc, and vitamins, steroid nebulizer, and I'm telling you, it made a huge difference, a huge difference.

"So, I'm doing so much better than I would have expected."

Gohmert has been a harsh critic both of face mask mandates and those politicizing the global coronavirus pandemic, but he is squarely on the side of believing in the power of prayer and HCQ as a treatment for COVID-19.

"I'm grateful that people like the president, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and so many others have talked about it: Hydroxychloroquine, it may not be the silver bullet to slay COVID, the China virus, the Wuhan virus, but it is a help to so many people," Gohmert added to host Chris Salcedo. "Why would the non-doctors, Google, Twitter, Facebook, try to stop people from getting something that really does help people?

"It certainly helped me."

