Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Liz Cheney Outrage a 'Hoax'

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 09:11 PM EDT

Karoline Levitt, the national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign told Newsmax on Friday she was laughing over the outrage to Trump's remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump called Cheney a "war hawk" and suggested she wouldn't be willing to send troops into war if she had guns pointed at her.

"Let's put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her," Trump said in clips that were all over the media. "OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Leavitt called the whole thing a manufactured hoax by the mainstream media on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"[Vice President] Kamala Harris shouldn't be even asked that question outside of her plane today," Leavitt said "She should be asked, 'why is she losing every single battleground poll? What is she going to do to secure the border? What is she going to do to bring down the cost of living in this country?'"

Leavitt said the media is acting as a propaganda machine for Harris.

"They push lies and manufactured hoaxes about Donald Trump," Leavitt said. "And we saw that on display today with this hoax about Liz Cheney. He was saying that Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who is willing to send our sons and daughters to die in overseas conflicts. She and her father have both supported that without ever deploying in combat by herself and really facing the real tragedies of war and the left loses their mind."

This is not the first time the media has taken what Trump said out of context to push a hoax, Leavitt said.

"Just like they did with the bloodbath hoax, the Charlottesville hoax, the suckers and losers hoax," Leavitt said. "This is what they do. And the media is working in overdrive these last few days. They are nervous that Kamala Harris is going to lose on Tuesday, and they should be."

