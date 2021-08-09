Legendary Impressionist Rich Little to Newsmax: 'Reagan Was Great'

Legendary impressionist, and comedian, Rich Little told Newsmax Monday that President Ronald Reagan “was great” and enjoyed his impressions of him.

“Reagan was great, and I had a wonderful relationship with him, and he had a great sense of humor,” Little, 82, said on “Eric Bolling The Balance.” He loved comedy. “And he loved my impression, too.”

Little said his first meeting with Reagan at the White House was a memorable one where he ended up taking questions from reporters at a press conference while attending a lunch.

“I was running down the corridor to the Lincoln room, and Reagan was giving a press conference out in front of the room, and he wanted to go in for lunch,” Little said. “He saw me coming along and he said ‘Rich, thank God you're here because you do me better than I do. You finish this press conference.”

The President then left Little, and his famous impression of Reagan, with the press and they started to ask him questions, which he comedically answered in character.

The Canadian-born entertainer has made a career of impersonating movie stars, presidents, and other entertainers for the last six decades, and was a fixture in television and movies, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, according to the International Movie Database.

His notable impressions, including Reagan, consisted of actors James Stewart, John Wayne, and the number one late night television host of the day, Johnny Carson.

He is currently doing a play, “Trial on the Potomac,” where he portrays President Richard Nixon in the 1970s Watergate era.

Little said the play supposes that Nixon decided to fight impeachment instead of resigning in 1974 for his role in the Watergate building break-in during the 1972 presidential election campaign where Nixon operatives illegally entered the Democratic National Committee office.

The would-be thieves were arrested, and eventually painted a picture of a conspiracy and cover up that led back to President Nixon.

“(Nixon) never got a chance to defend himself, did he? I mean, he resigned for the good of the country, and didn't want to put (it) through the turmoil,” Little said. “So, he stepped down rather than fight. Now this play shows the Nixon side of Watergate and by the end of the play, when you walk out, the audience thinks he's either guilty or is innocent, so we sort of leave it at the end of the play. You make up your own mind.”

