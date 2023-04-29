Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Randi Weingarten a 'Political Hack'

It you want to know how liberal indoctrination has become pervasive in our education system, just follow the money, according to Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., on Newsmax.

"They spend money," McCormick told Saturday's "Wake Up America" about the teachers unions that fund Democrat campaigns almost exclusively, including the American Federation of Teachers under President Randi Weingarten. "I mean, they spent over $60 million on political campaigns. They literally wrote letters to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that ended up being incorporated into literature that they disseminated.

"This is an amazing example of why a lot of money can make a lot of difference, especially when it comes to liberals."

Conservatives have rebuked teachers unions ties to Democratic Party fundraising as an ostensible legal money-laundering scheme: Teachers get paid with government dollars and then contribute to their teachers union, which ultimately flows the money to Democrat campaigns.

Weingarten testified before Congress this week, claiming she was against school lockdowns after years of arguing teachers needed to be protected from in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She is basically a political hack," Dr. McCormick, an emergency room physician, told co-hosts Lidia Curanaj and Michael Grimm. "If you look at what she contributes to and what she wanted to accomplish with the teachers union, it was all about the liberal agenda.

"If you listen to how she speaks and what she's talking about with equity, this isn't about what benefits kids. As a matter of fact, kids don't benefit from anything other than responsibility."

McCormick said he is appalled by the liberal indoctrination in schools and how the liberal agenda is rotting the fabric of America's youth.

"This idea that we're going to allow kids to not score well on tests and still pass them, the fact that we're not going to expect things from them — that's not what's going to give them great accomplishment," he continued. "This flies in the face of all science and all traditional teaching."

McCormick said he was shunned for input on reopening schools, but liberal activists in the teachers union guided policy against what he would have recommended.

"This one of the worst, most egregious points when they talked about censoring people. They censored the experts — people like myself, who were seeing thousands of patients, who is a scientist, who actually knew about this disease," McCormick said. "And instead they propagated people who haven't been seeing patients, or a teachers union who basically didn't want to go back to work."

Weingarten-pushed policy failed even to achieve their so-called equity agenda.

"Several of those classes are going to be suffering for the rest of our lives, quite frankly," McCormick said. "We know that white students suffered by about 5% on test scores, Black students by 13%, Hispanics by 8%.

"For a party that was worried about equity, they sure didn't get this right."

Weingarten refused to take any responsibility for forcing political leaders to keep teachers out of in-person learning, when — as McCormick argued — they should have been deemed as essential as doctors during the pandemic.

"I was begging with her to just admit that she made some mistakes," McCormick said. "She said she made mistakes, but she didn't specifically get into what she did wrong.

"But when we talk about essential personnel, your doctors have to show up. They actually have to touch the patients who are symptomatic. You had all kinds of people showing up to work who are considered essential.

"But for some reason, she didn't think that the teachers were essential enough to show up and actually teach."

