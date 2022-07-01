×
Tags: lee zeldin | title 42 | immigration

Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: 'Really Concerned' About End of Title 42

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

Friday, 01 July 2022 04:11 PM EDT

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., the Republican nominee for governor in New York, told Newsmax on Friday that he's "really concerned" about the end of the Title 42 health order.

"I'm really concerned about getting rid of Title 42 not having some alternative plan to be able to ramp up the border and ensure interior enforcement. You have this travel agency that the Biden administration has, where you're paying for the flights around the entire country. You have people who are being incentivized and rewarded to come into this country, really making up their own rules as they go, not respecting our own rule of law and leaving it for states to take up themselves."

He added, "So, I feel like this is something that the federal government should not be getting rid of, Title 42, without a better solution in place to secure our border. This should not be left to the states to have to resolve."

When asked if Republicans would reverse the end of Title 42 if they take control of the House, Zeldin said, "we should be cracking down on sanctuary state and sanctuary city policies," which the GOP attempted to do in the House when they last had control over Congress.

Zeldin also said that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "should be impeached" and "removed" from office.

He's not doing his job," Zeldin said. "It shouldn't require an act of Congress, President [Joe] Biden should do that himself, but he's not doing it."

Friday, 01 July 2022 04:11 PM
