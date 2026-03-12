Zeldin to Newsmax: US Should Rely Less on Foreign Oil

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, told Newsmax on Thursday that turmoil in global oil markets should reinforce the case for expanding U.S. energy and mineral production, arguing that the United States has ample domestic resources and should depend less on foreign suppliers.

The EPA administrator's comments on "Greg Kelly Reports" came as the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that member countries would make 400 million barrels of oil available from emergency reserves in the largest stock release in the agency's history, in light of the war in Iran.

After U.S.-Israeli strikes, Iran has threatened to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing a major energy shipping route. This disruption compounds security issues in regional maritime corridors, such as the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, where Houthi attacks have led to rerouting and higher costs.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade, according to the International Energy Agency.

Speaking from Tokyo, Zeldin said he was attending a White House National Energy Dominance Council event with Energy Secretary Doug Burgum and other U.S. officials and expected meetings with representatives of Japan and other Asian countries.

He said those talks were focused in part on critical minerals, supply chains, and reducing reliance on China.

Asked about concerns over the oil situation, Zeldin said the issue mattered to both U.S. consumers and global stability. He said President Donald Trump was seeking a quick end to the conflict and said he had confidence in the president's national security team.

"The Department of War's activities inside of the strait to help ensure safe passage, the offensive actions that are taken very proactively and purposefully and more, they all add up to a stabilizing effect on this dynamic of the conflict," he said.

But his clearest message centered on domestic supply.

Zeldin said the United States has extensive reserves of oil, natural gas, and critical minerals and should treat the disruption as a warning about overreliance on overseas sources.

"We shouldn't have to be relying as much on these foreign sources," Zeldin said. "And I think this has served as an important reminder of that."

