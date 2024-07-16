Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Singing for Trump Had Special Meaning

Country music star Lee Greenwood has sung his hit "God Bless the USA" many times for former President Donald Trump, but he told Newsmax that Monday night's performance at the Republican National Convention was much different after the events of the weekend.

"I've sung for him several times in the past and his previous term as president, of course, introducing him several times," Greenwood told "Newsline" about Trump's surprise appearance at the convention. "But I didn't know this was going to happen Monday."

Greenwood said he was to have been in Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday, and then to play again Wednesday at Brewer Stadium and again at the convention on Thursday, but then the call came for Monday's appearance.

"He wanted to make sure that he let the rest of the world know that he was alive, No. 1, that he was not injured beyond functioning as a president," Greenwood said of Trump, who suffered an injury to the top of his ear during Saturday's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Greenwood added that Trump wanted to get "energized" with the RNC, and "so he said, 'I want you to introduce me. Come in on Monday.' And I did."

Greenwood said he sings "God Bless the USA" to close his touring shows, and often, it's business as usual unless there are certain people, such as Gold Star families, in the audience.

"But when I sing it for President Trump, it's not business as usual," he said. "It is something that pleases me. It pleases me that it pleases him, but last night was a little different. We knew that his life had been in danger. He'd been shot."

Then he saw Trump walking in with his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and his family was already in place, "and then he and I get eye contact. There's that second, at the end, when I saluted him and he salutes me back … I was so pleased to be there."

Greenwood, who has collaborated with Trump with the "God Bless the USA Bible" said that he does believe "God stepped in and saved his life."

He further called for prayers for Trump.

"He's going to be reelected," he said. "We're pretty sure, now. Pray for his family and pray for this God-blessed country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com