Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Dems Tie the Hands of Law Enforcement

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that “it is absolutely ludicrous that New York State Democrats continue to tie the hands of our law enforcement.”

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department sued New York state officials over their alleged failures to enforce federal immigration law. The lawsuit names New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and the state's Department of Motor Vehicles head Mark Schroeder, and takes aim at a "green light law" that allows people who are living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in New York. Malliotakis said the New York State politicians are “always putting people in the country illegally above the public safety interests of our state, our nation, and its citizens.”

“Not to mention, when you apply for a driver's license under the green light law, your application automatically goes to the Board of Elections for voter registration unless you opt out. Now you're assuming that everyone who is filling out this application now understands the language, that they know what they're opting out of, and that creates another level of chaos, which we know as New York City,” Malliotakis during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

The representative from New York’s 11th congressional district said the Democrats “just don’t stop their antics.”

“But you had these federal bureaucrats in these agencies that give this money oftentimes, whether it's to sanctuary cities or to non-government organizations, and they spend this money like on all sorts of stuff. When you have the hardworking taxpayer who is not only footing the bill, but they're having difficulty paying for those things for their own families. So it really was a slap in the face," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!