Lara Trump to Newsmax: Left Can't 'Self-reflect'

The left has no ability to "self-reflect," Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax Thursday.

"They have no idea how to do such a thing ... the whole thing is really sick and, sadly, so damaging to our country — all of it," she told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding that the RNC platform and former President Donald Trump's platform are "very common sense."

The Republican presidential nominee has "gone through hell," did not have to run again, and would have had a much easier life staying out, his daughter-in-law said, but "he is here fighting for this country because he knows he can do the job that is necessary."

The RNC co-chair accused Democratic National Convention speakers of lying about her father-in-law, whether it's about Project 2025; his comment about "very fine people" in Charlottesville, Virginia; or a federal abortion ban.

"They can't actually operate ... in truth and reality, because the truth is, no one wants to buy what they're selling. No one wants four more years of the 3 1/2 we've just had to live through," she said.

"This country will not survive. People cannot make it.

"And they know they cannot be honest, so they lie and they trash [Donald] Trump. That's the whole DNC wrapped up in a little box for you. There you go," Lara Trump said.

