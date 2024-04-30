Lara Trump to Newsmax: More Debates and Earlier, Too

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that she was pleased that President Joe Biden has publicly agreed to debate Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump. Now she wants more of them and sooner.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to say that Republicans are now mobilized to cash in on Biden's vow before his campaign team tries to walk it back.

"You can basically feel the alarms going off in the Biden camp whenever he said that; they were like, 'No, why did he do it?' The truth is, Carl, we need debates," Lara Trump told Higbie. "We need to see these two men on stage, side by side, talking about what they did in their presidencies, because, as I said, we can clearly compare these two things."

Biden went on "The Howard Stern Show" on Friday to say he'd be "happy" to debate Trump.

"But the team that Biden has is in a full-blown panic because that is the last thing they want. Joe Biden can barely read off of a teleprompter, let alone stand on a stage and debate Donald Trump," she added.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has the first debate between Trump and Biden scheduled for Sept. 16, but Lara Trump said the RNC is pushing hard to move up that timeline.

"Not only do we need more debates, we need them sooner. And we have actually called for this from the RNC. We want to see these two men on a stage before the first day early voting starts," she said. "The reality is, right now it's scheduled, they have mid-September for the first debate. Millions of people will have cast a ballot by then.

"They need to be on stage, one on one, we need to hear from these men. We're calling for more debates and earlier debates. I'm so happy Joe Biden is willing to do it."

