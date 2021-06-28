Sen. James Lankford to Newsmax: 'No Way' Dems $6T Spending Package Passes Senate

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax there is “no way” the Democrats $6 trillion spending bill would pass the Senate, despite using the budget reconciliation process.

“There's no way Republicans going to come on board to some giant $6 trillion proposal that would actually kill the economy,” Lanford said Monday on “Greg Kelley Reports.”

“We've already seen what happened with their $2 trillion proposal they put out earlier this year that's radically increased our inflation, that's caused all kinds of issues and hiring problems all around the country. They wrecked our economy with what they called the COVID bill earlier this year, that was $2 trillion. They throw out a $6 trillion package on (top of) it as well, it is going to further hurt the economy. We're going to watch the price of everything go up.”

President Joe Biden reached agreement with a group of Republican Senators Thursday to support a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would include $579 billion in new spending to build or fix the nation’s roads, bridges, tunnels, rail, public transit projects, water and electrical systems as well as enhancing the availability of broadband internet service.

It would be paid for by using COVID relief money that has not been spent, closing tax loopholes, targeted corporate user fees, and the economic benefits the work itself would provide to the economy.

The agreed upon package is much smaller than Biden’s initial proposal of $6 trillion in spending.

Democrats have said they plan to use the Congressional budget reconciliation process to push through additional spending without Republican support.

Both bills have been going through the process at the same time.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that was no surprise and that Biden has consistently said he would sign both.

Biden, however, cast doubt on everything later Thursday when he commented that he would not sign one deal without the other, angering the Republicans that agreed to the infrastructure deal.

“Both need to get done, and I’m going to work closely with (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and (Senate Majority) Leader (Charles) Schumer to make sure that both move through the legislative process promptly and in tandem,” Biden said Thursday night. “Let me emphasize that: and in tandem.”

He had to walk his comments back during the weekend after Republicans expressed anger that he seemed to be disregarding the deal and would use both pieces of legislation to push through all the spending he wanted to do.

“At a press conference after announcing the bipartisan agreement, I indicated that I would refuse to sign the infrastructure bill if it was sent to me without my Families Plan and other priorities, including clean energy,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “That statement understandably upset some Republicans, who do not see the two plans as linked; they are hoping to defeat my Families Plan—and do not want their support for the infrastructure plan to be seen as aiding passage of the Families Plan. My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent.”

