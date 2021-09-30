Rep. Lamborn to Newsmax: Biden 'Pigheaded' Over Generals' Troop Advice

President Joe Biden was "pigheaded" by not listening to the advice of his military leaders, even though they gave him sound advice about leaving some troops in Afghanistan, Rep. Doug Lamborn, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Newsmax Thursday.

"The generals had one set of advice and the president followed an entirely different course of action," said the Colorado Republican on Newsmax's "National Report." "They knew what they were doing and they told him this is what it takes to get the job done without turmoil, without danger to Americans, and he disregarded them."

Tuesday and Wednesday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees that they had all, along with officers on the ground, recommended to Biden that some troops remain on the ground while the troop withdrawal was happening.

"[Biden] was so stubborn that he would refuse to listen to them, and then they had to follow his orders," said Lamborn. "They had to, ultimately, give in to what he said, even though he pretty much disregarded everything they did say. I think the buck stops with him. He's not acknowledging it. He's not letting himself be accountable."

Biden's poor leadership also emboldens the United States' adversaries, while discouraging allies who no longer see America as a reliable partner, said Lamborn.

The congressman also said that the drone strike that ended up killing civilians rather than terrorists, ordered after a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members and numerous Afghan civilians at the Kabul airport, showed that it will only be harder to order the over-the-horizon airstrikes the Biden administration touts, saying that it will be "almost impossible" to conduct such actions without intelligence on the ground.

Meanwhile, Lamborn said he doesn't think Milley should have spoken to journalist Bob Woodward about happenings in the Trump administration for his expose, "Peril."

"He's just out to find dirt," said Lamborn. "I'm not sure that Bob Woodward even reported things that would have been favorable to the president's image. Who knows whether he did that or not? I'm concerned that the top military generals are more concerned with social issues like critical race theory than with making our soldiers, sailors, airmen, guardians and Marines, the best equipped best trained in the world. That's what their real job is, not all these social issues that the Biden administration is pushing on them from the top down."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here