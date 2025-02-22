Kari Lake to Newsmax: Slams Gov. Pritzker's Illinois as 'So Far Gone'

Kari Lake, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead Voice of America, slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s leadership record in Illinois in an interview on Newsmax Saturday.

Lake, who was born in Illinois, appeared on “America Right Now” and discussed the state’s failures under Pritzker’s leadership.

“Look, what has happened to Illinois? I was born in Illinois. I was raised in Iowa. This state is so far gone. And the only hope is that the federal government, under President Trump's leadership, can help the people of Illinois.”

She pointed to issues in education and public safety as key failures of Pritzker’s administration.

“We need to make sure that we're getting the education system back in the hands of parents and out of the corrupt Department of Education and teachers union, and that will help Illinois immensely,” she said. “They have got a real problem with literacy when it comes to the students because people like Pritzker have done nothing.”

Lake also addressed concerns about crime and the state’s economy.

“The economy is not doing well. Crime is out of control. A once beautiful city, the Windy City, Chicago — it's uninhabitable in some areas. You can't walk around. You can't walk on the streets anymore without fear of, you know, being hurt or harmed.”

Her comments come as Pritzker faces backlash for his recent remarks comparing Trump and the MAGA movement to Nazi Germany.

“The authoritarian playbook is laid bare here,” Pritzker said in his recent address to the Illinois General Assembly. “They point to a group of people who don’t look like you and tell you to blame them for their problems,” Fox News reported.

Pritzker’s remarks have sparked a polarized response, with some viewing them as a stark warning and others as an unfair characterization of Trump supporters.

Lake, however, dismissed partisan divides, saying the focus should be on effective leadership.

“I don’t care that he has an (R) behind his name. Frankly, we’re beyond Democrat and Republican,” she said. “We are all about what are you doing to restore peace, prosperity, safety, and security. And Governor Pritzker is not doing a good job with that.”

Responding to questions about Pritzker’s potential presidential run, Lake quickly dismissed his ambitions.

“That would be great if he did because it would be fun to watch the defeat of that guy,” Lake said. “He's full of hot air.”

