FDA Commissioner to Newsmax: Dyes Are 'Just Tip of the Iceberg' for FDA

On Wednesday, General Mills and Kraft Heinz announced they would begin the removal of artificial dyes from their U.S. products in the next several years. Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas, of the Food and Drug Administration told Newsmax on Thursday that "colors are just the tip of the iceberg."

"So at the FDA historically, there's been a big focus on drugs; food has sort of always been the redheaded stepchild. That's no longer the case with Secretary [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s] leadership and Commissioner [Marty] Makary," Diamantas said during an appearance on "National Report."

He added, "We're very close to having an agreement among a large swath of the food industry to have these dyes out by the school year in 2026, and we're also working on negotiating a larger phaseout nationwide for food."

Diamantas laid the groundwork for other initiatives by the new FDA leadership, hinting that even more changes are on the horizon. "And it's not just the dyes. Sam's Club private label products have announced recently they're going to take out 40 different additives. That's things like aspartame as well. So a lot of work on a lot of different additives. And I think colors are sort of the tip of the iceberg for us," he added.

