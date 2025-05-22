Volker to Newsmax: The US Isn't Giving Ukraine the 'Tools That It Needs'

Kurt Volker, former special representative for Ukraine negotiations, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Trump administration is not giving Ukraine enough military support.

Volker told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that European nations are also failing to support Ukraine. "And the fact is that neither the United States nor Europe have given Ukraine the tools that it needs to reverse those minor territorial gains that [President Vladimir] Putin is making every couple of months."

Volker believes Ukraine, in some fashion, will survive the war. "And Ukraine will, in the end, outlast all this, and they will survive." But Volker said the Trump administration is falling short of being an ally. "We've made it incredibly painful and dangerous for them and emboldened Putin along the way."

The former special representative described the Russian president as "genocidal."

"And now," said Volker, "he's trying to say there is no such thing as Ukraine, it's all part of Russia." He said it appears that Putin seems bent on a historical kind of mission. "And it's also imperialistic, because he recognizes that others like Latvians or Estonians or Georgians, they're not actually Russians, but he does believe that Russia has a right to rule them. And so he is going back to try to rebuild that empire, which he feels was unjustly taken away."

Beyond a mission, Volker says, there's an added element involved with Putin. "That is a kind of mania. It is reminiscent of things that we saw in the 1930s with Germany and Japan. And it is, therefore, something we need to treat equally seriously."

