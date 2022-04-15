Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: Ship Sinking a 'Fantastic Situation'

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's Parliament applauded the sinking of Moscow's lead warship in the Black Sea, but telling Newsmax on Friday the nation needs even more money and weapons to keep fighting back against the invasion.

"This was a fantastic situation that happened," Rudik told "Wake Up America." "So now you see how professional our military is and what we can do, even with the limited amount of rockets that we do have."

The Russian ship, the Moskva, "had at least 12 rockets" on it and had been firing at Ukraine's southern cities, but "we hit it with two rockets, and it was burning for a day and a half, and then it sank. It's a great victory of our army. We are extremely happy."

Ukraine has claimed the responsibility for the sinking of the Soviet-era flagship, but Russia has claimed the ship was destroyed by a fire and has not acknowledged it was attacked. The ship sank late Thursday while it was being towed back to port, according to Russia's defense ministry.

Rudik dismissed Russia's claims as "propaganda."

"They are so pathetic that they have to explain it this way," she said. "We know that it was our rockets."

Rudik also Friday confirmed reports Russian soldiers, particularly in Ukraine's major cities such as Mariupol, are raping young women and girls and condemned their actions as acts of genocide.

"They did not come here to take our land, and they did not come here to make us slaves or to persuade us," she said. "Every single action that they're taking right now is done so we would not exist at all."

She said the Russians are saying, "'you are the dirt, and we are cleaning this land from the dirt. We want to rape your women so you would not be able to bear Ukrainian children.'"

"This is why we made the statement in Parliament regarding the qualification of what's happening as genocide," Rudik said. "More and more leaders of the world, including President [Joe] Biden are confirming that this is the genocide of the Ukrainian nation."

