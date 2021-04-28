Pete King to Newsmax TV: Liberal Moves to 'Reimagine' Police Disgraceful

“I think this whole move by the progressives, the liberals to reimagine the police is disgraceful,” said former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., appearing on Newsmax TV’s American Agenda.

“It's based on a false narrative and unfortunately the police have to deal in a real world, not the imaginary world,” he added.

Yes, we must improve the police, he said, “but the cops are always reforming themselves, and no one is doing a better job than they are” at it.

At this point in time, what we really need to do is “restore the dignity of the police and also to take the handcuffs off the cops” so they can just do their jobs, basically, it's to change this whole reimagine narrative, “but there's no magic wand” to get it done King continued.

King believes, “the overwhelming majority of cops do an outstanding job.” A cop's job is to protect innocent lives and to get bad guys off the streets, he said.

So “we have to talk to people in public life” to rebuild the public opinion of the police. “It’s up to them to teach the kids to respect the cops- not to tell him that the cops are out kill them, out to shoot them,” he concluded.

