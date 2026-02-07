Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Illegal Biolabs Pose Grave Threat, Congress Must Act Now

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Saturday he's renewing calls for Congress to pass legislation targeting unregulated biological laboratories following the discovery of another illicit lab in the United States containing dangerous pathogens.

Speaking to "The Count," Kiley said the latest finding in Las Vegas reinforces concerns he raised last year after authorities uncovered an illegal lab in Reedley, California.

That facility, discovered in a warehouse, contained thousands of lab mice and hazardous biological materials.

A suspected biolaboratory found in a Las Vegas home is now under investigation by authorities. It is linked to the owner of an unauthorized California biolab who was arrested in 2023, officials said last Monday.

SWAT officers served a search warrant Saturday after receiving a tip that a biolab was located at the house on the city's east side, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers took one person, the property manager of the residence, into custody but there was no immediate information about possible charges.

"After the one in California, in Reedley, was discovered, I raised the question: how many other such labs are out there?" Kiley said.

He noted that the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party later echoed that concern in its own report, concluding with the same unanswered question.

Kiley said the absence of clear information prompted him to introduce legislation aimed at identifying, shutting down and preventing the operation of unauthorized biological labs in the U.S.

The bill, which he described as bipartisan, has not yet passed.

"Unfortunately, it has not yet been passed," Kiley said. "And now we know that there was at least one other one."

According to Kiley, the more recent case involved a laboratory in Las Vegas allegedly linked to the same individual and limited liability company associated with the Reedley operation. He said the individual used multiple aliases and was an international fugitive at the time the lab was operating.

"He goes by Jesse. He goes by David," Kiley said, adding that the suspect received funding through banks in China.

Kiley warned that authorities may uncover additional labs and said the potential public health risks are severe. He cited pathogens allegedly connected to the operations, including HIV, COVID-19, tuberculosis, malaria and Ebola.

"There are very likely more out there with these dangerous pathogens," Kiley said, describing them as posing "a grave danger to Americans."

While acknowledging the unusual nature of the allegations, Kiley stressed the seriousness of the threat.

"I mean, it's something out of a Tom Clancy novel," he said, "but it is a serious risk to the health and safety of the American people."

Kiley said he is urging House leadership to immediately bring his bill to the floor for a vote, arguing that the discoveries highlight gaps in oversight and enforcement related to biosecurity.

"So I'm calling on the House to pass the bipartisan bill I have on this immediately," he said.

