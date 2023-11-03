Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Calls for Israel to Pause Confuse

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's call for a humanitarian pause in Israel's attack on Hamas is "confusing."

The White House said Thursday that the Biden administration will push Israel to temporarily cease its military operations in Gaza in order for humanitarian aid to reach citizens and for hostages to be released safely.

Hern said on "Newsline" that the administration's messaging on Israel is "certainly confusing for everyone to see what they're saying about pausing" the attacks on Gaza for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"They want these repetitive pauses for people to get out," said Hern, who also claimed that "a lot of people who wanted to get out have already left, which is important to note. ... Certainly Israel knows how to deal with this situation in Gaza, certainly better than we do, them being on the ground."

Hern added: "We're getting a lot of military experts that analyze what they're doing. But when you have Hamas, who is putting their headquarters and tunnels that are under schools, under hospitals, under apartment buildings, the only way to root them out is to go directly after those facilities.

"And the people there have been oblivious to what Hamas has done, but it just shows you what they're doing with human shields, and we have to use this money to go and be specific on what Israel needs to continue this battle to eliminate Hamas from the surface of the earth."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com